Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after purchasing an additional 272,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,337,000 after purchasing an additional 178,903 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 329.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 133,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 125,541 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 385.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $368,214.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDP opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.74. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

