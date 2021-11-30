Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) CEO William B. Cyr Purchases 1,819 Shares

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) CEO William B. Cyr acquired 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,926.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,327. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.73. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.12 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens cut their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Freshpet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 122.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Freshpet by 75.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 48.3% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 245.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

