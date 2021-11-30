Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 170,856 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 111.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,856 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $66,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SiTime during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in SiTime in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SiTime by 548.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in SiTime by 14.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITM traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 462.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.13. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $319.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total transaction of $33,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.27, for a total value of $551,543.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,209 shares of company stock worth $20,483,655. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

