Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 55,068 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,068 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Atlassian worth $75,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Atlassian by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Atlassian by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $396.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,867. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $198.80 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $415.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.30. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of -92.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.53.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

