Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 11,815 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,815 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $91,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 437,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after purchasing an additional 134,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,634,000 after purchasing an additional 84,946 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,781,000 after acquiring an additional 85,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $630.14. 815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,586. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $635.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $636.73. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $447.82 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

