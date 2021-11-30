Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 7,960 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $60,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $4.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $648.55. 1,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,560. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $631.78 and its 200 day moving average is $595.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $669.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

