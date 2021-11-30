Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Frontline stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.12. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get Frontline alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Frontline by 113.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 297.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 178,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 248,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Frontline by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 28,188 shares during the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.18.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.