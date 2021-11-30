FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTAAU opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. FTAC Athena Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

Get FTAC Athena Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTAAU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,557,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,279,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $216,000.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.