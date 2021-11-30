Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Down 62.2% in November

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,200 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the October 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHAT opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

