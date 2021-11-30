Future plc (LON:FUTR) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.80 Per Share

Future plc (LON:FUTR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON FUTR opened at GBX 3,688 ($48.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of £4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,540.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,315.56. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84).

Get Future alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on FUTR shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Future from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,890 ($63.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Future from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Future currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,153.60 ($54.27).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.