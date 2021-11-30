Future’s (FUTR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s current price.

FUTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Future from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,890 ($63.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,153.60 ($54.27).

Shares of FUTR stock opened at GBX 3,676.70 ($48.04) on Tuesday. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84). The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12. The company has a market capitalization of £4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 56.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,540.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,315.56.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

