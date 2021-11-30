FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

PEAK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of PEAK opened at $34.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. FMR LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 300,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,803,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 454,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

