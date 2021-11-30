FY2021 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Increased by Analyst

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $10.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.76. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

CUBI stock opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $1,148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,035 shares of company stock valued at $8,417,318 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

