FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$432.08 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.06.

TSE:NPI opened at C$38.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$8.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.41. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$37.25 and a 52 week high of C$51.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 313.32%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.