FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$432.08 million for the quarter.
TSE:NPI opened at C$38.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$8.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.41. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$37.25 and a 52 week high of C$51.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.06.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 313.32%.
About Northland Power
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
