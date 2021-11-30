FY2022 EPS Estimates for ESSA Pharma Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ESSA Pharma in a report issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.11). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

EPIX stock opened at $12.98 on Monday. ESSA Pharma has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 12.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

