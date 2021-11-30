G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) Short Interest Up 184.3% in November

G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 184.3% from the October 31st total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSQD. DLD Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of G Squared Ascend I by 140.0% in the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in G Squared Ascend I in the second quarter worth about $592,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in G Squared Ascend I in the third quarter worth about $3,754,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in G Squared Ascend I in the third quarter worth about $1,220,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in G Squared Ascend I by 251.7% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 138,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 98,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSQD stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,121. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86. G Squared Ascend I has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $10.02.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

