Gather Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.95 Million (GTH)

Gather (CURRENCY:GTH) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 30th. Over the last week, Gather has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Gather has a total market cap of $23.95 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gather coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gather alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00045076 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008098 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.01 or 0.00236615 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00088630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gather Profile

Gather (GTH) is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gather is www.gather.network . Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Buying and Selling Gather

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gather and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.