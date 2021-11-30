GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDIFF shares. Desjardins lowered their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of GDIFF opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74.

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

