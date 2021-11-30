GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. It specializes in machinery and plants as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, formerly known as GEA GROUP AG SP, is based in Germany. “

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEAGF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €38.00 ($43.18) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of GEAGF stock remained flat at $$50.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.