GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.75

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.75 and last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEAGF. DZ Bank upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

