Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Update

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 123.5% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 613,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GENGF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,697. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

