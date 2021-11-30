General Motors (NYSE:GM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.35 Billion

Equities research analysts expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) to report sales of $29.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.06 billion to $29.63 billion. General Motors reported sales of $37.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year sales of $92.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.48 billion to $132.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $111.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.34 billion to $147.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover General Motors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

GM traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $57.87. 21,272,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,327,033. General Motors has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.29.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,396,763. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 16.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Motors (GM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.