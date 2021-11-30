Genesis Investment Management LLP Purchases New Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,064,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,533,000. Pinduoduo accounts for 3.3% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 71.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 33.1% in the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,843,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,108,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.7% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Regents of The University of California bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of PDD stock opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.12. The company has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of -199.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $212.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDD. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.