Genesis Shards (GS) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $109,274.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00066614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00071011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00093619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,604.81 or 0.07992950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,834.45 or 1.00388059 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021726 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

