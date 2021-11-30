Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,917,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 253,101 shares during the period. Genpact comprises 1.1% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $138,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Genpact by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Genpact by 2.5% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 4.7% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.30. 420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,292. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average is $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

