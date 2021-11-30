Geode Capital Management LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied UV were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Applied UV by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied UV alerts:

Shares of AUVI opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. Applied UV, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Applied UV had a negative net margin of 71.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied UV, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied UV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.