Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter valued at $95,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 19.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 28.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 3.87. COMPASS Pathways plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

COMPASS Pathways Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS).

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.