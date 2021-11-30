Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of -0.29. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $277,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,680 shares of company stock worth $550,200. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCYC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.22.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

