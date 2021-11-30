Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,430 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Shipping were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSHG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Shipping in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

PSHG stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Performance Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Shipping Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

