Ghost (GHOST) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.82 Million

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last seven days, Ghost has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $121,554.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000595 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00045378 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00235851 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00088773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

