Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Trading 11.1% Higher

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT)’s share price traded up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 245,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 79,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75.

About Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral deposits in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Snowbird gold exploration property consists of eight mineral claims comprising 3,018 hectares located in British Columbia; and a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver project in Peru.

