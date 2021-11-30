Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $223.33 Million

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce $223.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $224.50 million and the lowest is $221.60 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $210.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $808.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $807.00 million to $809.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $921.10 million, with estimates ranging from $910.50 million to $941.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NASDAQ GBCI traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 317,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,294. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $67.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.