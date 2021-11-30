Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $223.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce $223.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $224.50 million and the lowest is $221.60 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $210.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $808.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $807.00 million to $809.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $921.10 million, with estimates ranging from $910.50 million to $941.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NASDAQ GBCI traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 317,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,294. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $67.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

