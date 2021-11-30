Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.49

Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.49 and traded as high as $24.02. Global Partners shares last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 102,765 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLP shares. TheStreet downgraded Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays downgraded Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a market cap of $796.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 440,142 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

