Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Up 117.7% in November

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 117.7% from the October 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period.

CTEC stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.18. 5,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,182. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $29.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.17.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.