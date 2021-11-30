Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Down 42.1% in November

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the October 31st total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,113,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 96,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 26,673 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 133,814 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,805,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 20,004 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SRET opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd.

