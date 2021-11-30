Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) versus INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Head to Head Survey

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Globus Medical and INVO Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $789.04 million 8.15 $102.29 million $1.81 35.23 INVO Bioscience $1.04 million 33.85 -$8.35 million ($1.26) -2.38

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than INVO Bioscience. INVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Globus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Globus Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Medical and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 19.87% 13.66% 12.27% INVO Bioscience -787.94% -228.66% -105.28%

Risk and Volatility

Globus Medical has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Bioscience has a beta of -0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Globus Medical and INVO Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 0 2 9 0 2.82 INVO Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00

Globus Medical presently has a consensus target price of $87.73, indicating a potential upside of 37.57%. INVO Bioscience has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 75.00%. Given INVO Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe INVO Bioscience is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Summary

Globus Medical beats INVO Bioscience on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The company was founded by David C. Paul, David D. Davidar and Andrew Iott in March 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, PA.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO BioScience, Inc. focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

