Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $880,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $141,004,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPSC stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 15.12, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

