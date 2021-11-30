Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 344,183 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 508,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 30,870 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 412.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 242,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 194,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 63,546 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after buying an additional 140,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $39,767.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $39,432.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,518 shares of company stock valued at $178,173 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLDD stock opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $997.23 million, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $168.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

