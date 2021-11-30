Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 325.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,019 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

AHT opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.10.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($45.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.