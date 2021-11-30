Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Bristow Group worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bristow Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Bristow Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTOL opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $873.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.37. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $301.58 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

