Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Bristow Group worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 2,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristow Group stock opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $873.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $301.58 million for the quarter.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

