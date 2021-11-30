Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 227,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Echo Global Logistics worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 467.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,451 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 181,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECHO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average is $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.07 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

