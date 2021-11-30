Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 325.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,019 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,141,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 81,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 35,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $378.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($45.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

