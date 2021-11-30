Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 504,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 115,695 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOA opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $435.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.51.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

