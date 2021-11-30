Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 52,808 Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 52,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $880,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $141,004,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.12, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). Analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

