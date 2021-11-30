Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 10,868 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,868 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 24,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $988,834.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Boyd O. Clark sold 10,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $419,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,796 shares of company stock worth $3,791,398. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60. The company has a market cap of $552.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $47.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $289.64 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 8.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

