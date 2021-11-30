Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68.

GBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golub Capital BDC stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

