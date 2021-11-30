Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68.
GBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.
