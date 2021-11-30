Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.
GBDC stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
GBDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.
