Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

GBDC stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GBDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

