GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman Sells 200,000 Shares

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.08. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.09 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in GoPro by 163.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 83,263 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GoPro during the second quarter worth approximately $5,691,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro during the second quarter worth approximately $21,689,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in GoPro by 358.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in GoPro by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

