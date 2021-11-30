Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,903 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,777 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 55,161 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.